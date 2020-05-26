Tattoo parlors beginning to reopen with caution

When the pandemic hit, the ink stopped flowing at tattoo shops like Ink & Iron Tattoos.

”We never had any sort of guidance on what we’re supposed to do, what we’re not supposed to do. So we closed down for just over a month just to figure things out,” said Tattoo Artist Nathan Leib.

Also, their supply chain had been greatly affected.

”We’re limited to a lot of the supplies that we require, everything from gloves, to masks, to tubes. Anything that the medical services need, we also need it,” said Leib.

On May 22, they reopened with some precautions.They are not allowing walk-ins anymore, appointments only.

Everyone must wear a mask. And there’s no guests other than a parent.

“And you know with that extra person in here with the minor, we do require six feet of distance,” said Leib.

They are also limiting the number of appointments, so they can focus on their number one priority: cleanliness.

”At a minimum we’re having an hour in between each one, just to make sure everything is sterilized and everything is cleaned, we’re recycling air out of the shop and everything,” said Leib.

Fine Line Tattoo Studio opened May 8th, and has implemented similar precautions.

“Hand sanitizer set out everywhere. We wipe down everything in between clients, which we did anyways, but everything from the stations to the front door handles, anything like that,” said Owner Will Nelson.

Nelson Says the most challenging part has been social distancing.

“It requires you to be touching a person. That's been something that makes us a little hesitant. Also, we have signs up here at the shop that suggest if they’re feeling sick at all or have any kind of fever or anything like that that they can reschedule their appointment or cancel their appointment and we will refund the deposit,” said Nelson.

Both shops feel confident that they can tattoo under a new normal.

