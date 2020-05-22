Tech privacy firm warns contact tracing app violates policy

A contact tracing app pushed by the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota as a tool to trace exposure to the coronavirus violated its own privacy policy by sharing location and user identification information with third-party companies.

The Care19 app, developed by North Dakota company ProudCrowd, was one of the first contact tracing apps endorsed by state governments in response to the coronavirus.

But tech privacy firm Jumbo Privacy says developers included lines of code that send users' location and identification data to third-party companies including Foursquare, BugFender and Google.

In a briefing Friday, South Dakota Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said information was shared to improve the app's accuracy. She said the app's developers are updating their privacy policy to reflect how data may be shared.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

