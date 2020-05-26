Teen killed in weekend crash near Burke

Authorities have identified the teen killed in a crash in south central South Dakota.

Sixteen-year-old Zane Goitia died in Friday's accident, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say Goitia was driving a car on South Dakota Highway 18 east of Burke when his car crossed the center line and collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.

Goitia was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The 29-year-old man driving the pickup received life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

No one else was involved in the crash.