Teenager killed in rollover south of Tea

A 19-year-old died and two others were injured Saturday night in a one-vehicle rollover south of Tea.

A truck was traveling on 273rd Steet at 7:08 p.m. when the driver lost control, went into the south ditch, and rolled.

One of the two passengers was ejected from the pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other two teenagers involved in the crash both received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Sioux Falls hospitals.

Seat belt use for both occupants is under investigation and charges are pending against the driver.