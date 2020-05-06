TenHaken: Outdoor sports league decision by May 29th

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city will make a decision by May 29th on whether outdoors sports leagues will be able to play their late Spring seasons.

TenHaken says he met yesterday with the heads of several sports leagues to talk about what the short term plan looks like and the Mayor says he promised them an answer by the end of the month.

TenHaken's announcement came while answering a question about why bowling alleys may soon be allowed to open but outdoor sports remain sidelined. The Mayor said there are differences between the two, citing the constant cleaning and disinfecting that will be required of bowling alleys with outdoor sports equipment that may not get cleaned as often.

The Mayor also says waiting until the end of the month on an outdoor sports decision will allow the city to see if COVID-19 cases rise or fall as pandemic restrictions are slowly lifted.

