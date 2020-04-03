TenHaken: COVID-19 response steps must be 'realistically sustainable'

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said the city is continuing to take its response to COVID-19 in "steps," and that city leaders are considering all options when it comes to slowing the spread of the disease.

In a briefing Friday, TenHaken echoed recent statements from Gov. Kristi Noem, saying officials need to take steps that are "sustainable," and that a total shutdown lasting four or five months is not sustainable.

TenHaken showed a video that visually displayed just how fast the unemployment rate has risen in the past few weeks. He stressed that while the economy is not more important than human health, the city does need to consider it in the decision it makes - especially considering people's jobs.

The mayor said the city is considering a shelter-in-place ordinance, but he said there are legal steps that must be taken before it goes into effect. He said there is essentially a six-day window before the city can legally enact such an ordinance. He added that he is looking into a "safer at home" order that wouldn't be legally enforceable, but would give specific parameters as to what is expected of people in the community.

He also cases will continue to rise in the area. TenHaken said he has recently seen data modeling showing just how effective different steps can be.

On a positive note, TenHaken said city data shows traffic is down 30 percent. He said that is a good start, but he would like to see it go down more.

However, TenHaken said he is still seeing too many people in big-box stores and grocery stores. He said shortened hours are forcing more people to go at the same time, which hampers social distancing efforts. He said the city is looking at ways to reduce the number of people in stores, including a potential ordinance that would limit stores to a certain percentage of fire code capacity.

The mayor also put a "call to action" asking people to give blood, saying the blood bank is running low.