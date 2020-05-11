TenHaken: Sioux Falls officials monitoring COVID-19 outbreak in Sioux City area

Sioux Falls city leaders are continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases in the city as they also eye a growing outbreak just down Interstate 29.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said Sioux City, Iowa and the surrounding area have recorded over 3,000 COVID-19 cases, making it one of the largest hot spots in the country.

An outbreak at the Tyson Foods plan in Dakota City, Neb., has fueled the outbreak in the Sioux City area. TenHaken said he has been in communication with Sioux City leadership, as Sioux Falls was in a similar situation with the outbreak at Smithfield Foods last month.

TenHaken said city officials have also been in contact with Sioux Falls health care providers to determine how the Sioux City outbreak might affect hospitalization capacity. The mayor said currently, only one or two Sioux City patients are being treated in Sioux Falls.

During Monday's COVID-19 briefing, TenHaken also discussed a recent spike in the city's cases. He said this was expected following a mass testing event last week involving Smithfield Foods employees.

TenHaken said officials are keeping a close eye on positive case test rates and hospitalizations. He said the hospitalization rate has remained steady recently, but positive case test rates have risen to 23% in Minnehaha County. While positive case test rates can vary on a number of factors, TenHaken said he would like to see the city's rate drop to below 12%.

The mayor said the city is continuing to assess the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on businesses. TenHaken said he spoke to one city hotelier who said he expects it to have a three to five year impact on his hotel.

Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Griffin also spoke at Monday's briefing. He said the city is developing the "SPARK" program to look at how to improve the local economy in the next few years. He added that the city had a strong economy before the outbreak, which should help it rebound.

More: Sioux Falls COVID-19 response website