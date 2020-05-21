TenHaken asks citizens to remain vigilant as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is comfortable dropping the city's COVID-19 restriction ordinances, but he is asking people to continue to be vigilant about the threat.

TenHaken said Thursday he is proposing a "Safe and Healthy" resolution urging people to continue social distancing efforts as the city loosens coronavirus-related restrictions.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the first reading to repeal a "no mingling" ordinance which limits capacities at certain non-essential businesses. If the council approves a second reading next week, it will go into effect May 29.

TenHaken said this action is possible because the people of Sioux Falls have taken the virus seriously, and have successfully flattened the curve.

"At this time, I feel comfortable recommending the removal of the City’s mitigation efforts and sending a message of consumer confidence, yet we need to remain cautious," TenHaken said. "This pandemic is not over and COVID is still present throughout Sioux Falls. Each of us needs to continue to take our personal responsibility seriously to slow the spread of COVID and protect our vulnerable populations.”

The council meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on May 26 at Carnegie Town Hall.