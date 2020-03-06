The Banquet holds ribbon cutting for west side location

A new option for food-insecure families is now open on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The Banquet held a ribbon-cutting Friday for its satellite location on Marion Road.

The Banquet's downtown location has served families for years and will continue to do so but organizers say they also see a need on the west side of the city.

“The folks out here, especially n the trailer court, we have a lot of children that come to Hayward Elementary School, and there are many of those families that deserve a good meal, for both children and the parents. So, it's going to be a welcome thing for the westside,” said Volunteer Doug Erickson.

The new location will be open for supper on March 9th.

It's at Marion Road and 5th Street just south of Madison street.

You can find information on how to volunteer on The Banquet’s website, here.

