The Empire Mall reopens Friday

The Empire Mall is set to reopen Friday at 11 am after a March 18 closure over COVID-19 concerns.

The Sioux Falls mall had initially been set to reopen Tuesday, May 5. General Manager Dan Geese said the delay gave tenants at the mall more time to prepare.

The mall will operate under modified hours. It will open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and on Sunday from noon to 6 pm.

Simon Properties has also laid out several safety protocols businesses must follow, including screening employees and requiring workers who are sick to stay home. They are also encouraging both employees and patrons to follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

In addition, the mall will also limit the occupancy rate to one person per 50 square feet of space. Seating in the food court area will also limited, and the mall will also have signs to coordinate foot traffic flow.

"The health, safety, and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers, and employees as we reopen,” said Daniel Gies, General Manager at The Empire Mall. “We also recognize that individuals and families in our community are suffering significant hardship as a result of both COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, and we believe that reopening our property will not only help people get back to work during these challenging times but also enable us to use our property to further support charitable initiatives."

Along with the reopening, the mall is launching a community support program.

The Empire Mall has joined a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing, and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies, and non-profits.