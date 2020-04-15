The Journey Home keeps their doors open for those in need

At the Journey Home Shelter in Aberdeen, Directors and staff members have come up with ideas to keep up with the changes that come with COVID-19.

"We've made quite a few, mostly health based changes to protect our staff and residents," said Suzy Giovannettone, a Board Member with the Journey Home.

Suzy Giovannettone, along with other board members, and staff at the Journey Home have worked to ensure the safety of everybody that enters the building.

"People ring the door bell to see us, and we can inquire from a distance, always keeping a six foot distance,"

Some of these changes affect the day to day operation, such as accepting food donations via curbside.

"We have gloves available for staff members and residents who handle the food donations,"

Others are minor improvements.

"We've definitely increased our sanitizing standards,"

William Christman currently stays in the long term housing.

"The other gentleman and I who live here, we take pretty good care of, we have enough cleaning supplies and we take turns cleaning everything," says William Christman, a Resident at The Journey Home.

He said he trusts the staff will do their part to keep the Journey Home as safe and healthy as possible.

"They just make sure they supply everything for us to clean with, and they provide masks here and there's plenty of Kleenex's around," Christman said.

Giovannettone says the shelter staff will continue making any changes needed to adjust with the spread of COVID-19.