This week some businesses in Plaza 41 opened their doors back up to customers.

The Rush on 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

They've been closed for a good amount of time -- not because of the Coronavirus pandemic -- but because of tornadoes that ripped through the city nine months ago.

One of those businesses is 'The Rush' bar and grill. For owners there... rebuilding -- and reopening was a labor of love with a lot of emotions.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck brings us the story.