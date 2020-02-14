The Smooch Project comes to Sioux Falls

A Minnesota photographer wants to capture your Valentine’s Day spirit for a special project.

It’s called the "Smooch Project."

All this weekend at Shriver Square bonnie Fournier is taking pictures of people sharing kisses.

It can be with your significant other or even a well-mannered pet.

The long-term goal is to collect 10,000 photos across all 50 states and put it into an online collection.

Fournier says she got the idea from her sister stealing a peck on check during a selfie they were taking together.

Fournier is hosting sessions Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Shriver Square on the first floor.

You can visit the sessions listed below.

February 14: 12PM – 8PM

February 15: 10AM – 8PM

February 16: 10AM – 6PM

