The process of refugee settlement in Sioux Falls

At the beginning of January, the Minnehaha County Commission voted to continue the Refugee Resettlement Program. What is that process like for the refugees?

It starts in organizations like Lutheran Social Services, where they find people trying to reunite with families already here in Sioux Falls, the files are from the U.N. and refugees usually wait five to 20 years before a place like the LSS selects their file.

Once selected, the LSS looks for several key factors.

“In addition to making sure we have language capability to serve the family, I am also making sure the family makeup includes employable adults to make sure we can help them become self-sufficient. Sometimes we have families here who are joining families who will help them, but we are looking for the pieces to help them be self-sufficient,” says Resettlement Supervisor Debra Worth.

Upon arrival, family members go through orientation classes with a case manager, along with finding a job or school. The goal at LSS is self-sufficient before 90 days.

Managers will pick families up right from the airport, and they always appreciate a case manager who has learned their language to greet them.

“I have had clients who have never heard anyone speaking their language because in that 30 to 40 hours they are traveling nobody speaks their language and some of them will burst into tears some of them will hug me, and they will be pretty happy and have confidence in talking with you,” says Case Manager Mohamed Hamed.

But when the journey is over, the relief is immense.

Timas Kori, a refugee who waited 20 years in Cairo, Egypt, three of those without his wife, arrived in Sioux Falls first. He described the feeling of finally being reunited with his family back in May.

“It was amazing for me, because this review process, and it was very exciting to have it finished when I hear from her that your review process is finished, I feel happy,” says Kori.