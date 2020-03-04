The process of resettling for refugees

At the beginning of January, the Minnehaha County Commission voted to continue to allow refugees to settle in the county, via the Refugee Resettlement Program.

Such a vote allows organizations like Lutheran Social Services to find refugees with family in the area and help them arrange the paperwork to get to the U.S.

Then, a case manager picks them up from the airport and brings them to their new home, giving them a crash course on everything from how the stove works to emergency numbers.

The goal for the case manager is to fully acclimate the family under 90 days, which means lining up jobs and schools, along with getting social security cards and language classes if necessary.

The vote on the measure followed an executive order from President Donald Trump in 2019, giving local government the opportunity to opt-out of the Refugee Resettlement Program.

That vote passed with a unanimous five to zero vote.