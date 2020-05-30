Three additional deaths, COVID-19 cases increase by 94

Officials say South Dakota recorded three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the total deaths in the state to 62.

94 additional cases were also recorded bringing South Dakota's total positive cases to 4,960.

1,093 are active cases with about 460 within the Sioux Falls area.

Hospitalizations continue decreasing with Friday's count at 95 and Saturday's now at 93.

3,805 people have made a recovery, and roughly 4% of the state's COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied, according to the Department of Health's website.

Beadle, Brown, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Union, and Yankton Counties are still identified as areas with substantial community spread.