The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 380 more cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday morning, bringing the total to 27,935.

17,413 people are considered recovered from the illness, an increase of 273.

Three more deaths were reported bringing the state total to 704, one death from Woodbury County.

131 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of 10 since Friday morning.

40 of those patients are in intensive care units.