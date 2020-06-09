Three people injured in crash in western Sioux Falls

Police say three people were hospitalized following a crash in western Sioux Falls.

Witnesses told police the car was speeding when it crashed into a couple of vehicles in the area of 5th Street and Marion Road. This happened just before 2:30 AM Tuesday.

Sgt. Kevin Henkel with the Sioux Falls Police Department said there were three people inside the car that was speeding. At least two of them have life-threatening injuries.

Henkel said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash along with speed.