Thune returns to South Dakota after consulting with doctors

In an email late Wednesday evening the office of South Dakota Senator John Thune says he has returned to South Dakota after feeling ill in Washington.

A Thune spokesperson says the Senator woke up Wednesday morning and didn't feel well. Thune consulted with doctors in both Washington and South Dakota and was told there was no need for any further medical action but that he should continue to monitor his symptoms.

Thune's office says out of an abundance of caution he has returned to South Dakota where he will continue to maintain contain with his physicians.

Thune's return to South Dakota coincides with an expected vote in the United States Senate on a proposed $2 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

