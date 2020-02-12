Thursday: Ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Donald E. DeGrood

Bishop-elect Donald E. DeGrood will take over as the ninth bishop in the diocese's history following Bishop Paul Swain Thursday.

The ordination and installation will take place at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph. A public reception will follow from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Sioux Fall Convention Center.

You can livestream the ordination right here on dakotanewsnow.com or on YouTube.

We spoke with Bishop-elect DeGrood in December, you can watch that story here.

