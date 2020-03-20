Toilet paper makers: There’s more coming

The companies that make some of the most popular brands of toilet paper and other paper products say production is going smoothly, and more inventory is coming.

Georgia-Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper as well as Brawny and Sparkle paper towels, Dixie products and Vanity Fair napkins, sent an email to customers saying products are being made and shipped as fast as possible.

“If you can’t find these items where you shop, ask the retailer when the next shipment is due into the store. They should be able to tell you,” the company said.

