The Denny Sanford Premier Center has announced Tool will be coming to Sioux falls in June.

Tool will be making their first appearance in Sioux Falls in 18 years following a sold-out Australasian tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at noon, Tickets range from $59.50 to $135 with a strict 4-ticket limit. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.