“Tools 4 School” helps provide school supplies

(KSFY)
By Ryan Martin
Published: Aug. 22, 2019 at 7:23 PM CDT
"Tools 4 School" is a community based organization in Aberdeen working to make sure kids have all the necessary school supplies for the year.

"We just saw a need in the community and we wanted to fill that need," said Nicole Heinz, one of the Organizers with "Tools 4 School."

The group is made up of moms looking to help the less fortunate.

"Anytime somebody makes a donation, we take that money, and we just use those funds to give to whoever requests what they need," said Vanessa Barrie, one of the Organizers for "Tools for School."

Various companies, and people throughout Aberdeen are working to help "Tools 4 School."

"We basically take donation requests from the community from child protection teams, the Boys and Girls Club, and some people in the community that say 'Hey I know this family is really in need for not just school supplies, but Winter clothing, or even underwear and socks or even shoes," said Barrie.

Kessler's is selling their 'Kessler's Best' chocolate chip cookies to help raise money for the organization.

"It just became this beautiful organization that we knew we had to be a part of," said Megan Hardie, Director of Marketing for Kessler's.

Fifty percent of every purchase from the cookies will go directly to "Tools 4 School."

"The need is there, and we're just doing anything we can to help out," Hardie said.

This is an idea that many people think is very helpful for kids' success as they get back into the classroom.

"It is such a great organization and such a great way to raise money for kids that don't have everything they need," Jenna Boekelheid, a shopper who purchased cookies to help with donations.

The organizers hope this becomes something even bigger than it is, they would love to see every kid be prepared for school every morning.

"Hopefully every year we can grow," Barrie said.

There is a Facebook page for the group where you can send your ideas for supplies that you’re noticing some kids may not have.

