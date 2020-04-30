Tools and resources available during unemployment surge

Today, jobless claims in the US top 30 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many employers have had to slash their payrolls, there are still certain industries and businesses that are hiring right now. If you are currently looking for a job there are resources that can help.

There are several online resources for job seekers:

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation offers tools on their website to help you find a job in your area. They have an online job search at https://www.sdjobs.org/.They typically have about 18,000 openings posted and are the state’s largest job bank. Individuals can create an account with their skills, experience, and education. The more information you enter, the increased likelihood of a relevant job match.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation has also set up a similar tool for those living in and around Sioux Falls who've been affected by COVID-19. Two weeks ago they launched the website https://www.opportunitysf.com/.

”It’s a way for businesses to connect with those people who have been laid off or may be looking for work to kind of help them get through this particular period,” said Bob Mundt, CEO of Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The site is meant to be a one stop shop for businesses and job seekers.

“This website also connects with a lot of the other employment agencies in the region. It connects with other job boards in the community as well,” said Mundt.

Right now, the site has over 50 job listings. Mundt says some industries that are hiring include landscaping and construction. As well as trucking, factories, health care systems and social service agencies.

“It really runs the gambit for a number of different professions,” said Mundt.

One business that is hiring is Hy-vee. Currently, they have full time positions as well as part time and temporary job opportunities.

“We want people to know we are happy to have them and want to help them. And obviously it’s a win-win situation because we have positions open and need help in our stores,” said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations.

Their pick-up and delivery service called “Aisles Online” has quadrupled in demand since the pandemic. So they need help handling the online orders.

“Still looking for checkers at some of the stores, stocking and it really depends on what store location someone would be interested in,” said Gayman.

As restrictions start to ease up places like Steve's Bar in Trent are also hiring.

”We are going to try to do a smaller opening and we’re just looking for a few other people to fill our shifts. W’re building an outside bar also, so we are going to need staff for that as well,” said Owner Sarah Javers.