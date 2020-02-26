Tornado damaged Dreamers Outlet planning to relocate

It's been about five months since three tornados touched down in Sioux Falls.

Several businesses along 41st Street were left with severe damage, causing some to temporarily close.

The Dreamers Outlet suffered significant damage to their store and inventory last September, putting them temporarily out of business.

We spoke with them a few months later and not much had changed.

Their original building was being repaired and they were still without a location to sell mattresses and bed frames.

But, after following up with them today, they've made major strides and plan on opening their new store within the next few weeks.

"The original building there's nothing but total devastation," said Gaylene Stocco, a Co-owner of Dreamers Outlet.

Finding only a few personal items that weren't completely ruined, the owners of Dreamers Outlet had no choice but to temporarily shut down.

"There's so much unknown. Things you don't really know what's going on," said Dan, the other co-owner of the mattress shop.

"It is like being in limbo... because it was really hard to get answers not only from insurance but from the owners of Plaza 41 because they were meeting with contractors and insurance just like we were," said Gaylene.

Over the past five months of being closed, "We miss the people," Dan said they decided to take matters into their own hands and find a new location for The Dreamers Outlet.

What was formerly a family dollar store on north Kiwanis Avenue, is now going to be the new home for Dreamers Outlet.

"There's a sense of relief knowing that we can move forward and start bringing stuff in," said Dan.

Their goal is to get their doors open for business by March 9th, if not before then.

Dan said, "We're gonna have to undercoat, we're gonna have to paint. This floor was horrendous when we came in here... we got somebody coming in gonna clean the walls from the cobwebs and we're gonna hit the walls with paint and... give it a freshen up."

Gaylene said, "What we've done up until now is really going to be nothing compared to what we are going to be doing in the next couple of weeks."

Though it's a long to-do list, Gaylene and Dan are focused on what their main mission has been all along... "Get back on our feet, take care of the folks."

The owners said the original building suffered so much damage that it likely won't be completely repaired until next September.

But, they're hoping to have a second Dreamers Outlet location when those repairs are made.

