Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 3,500; no new deaths Sunday

South Dakota recorded 125 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, though no new deaths were reported.

The state has recorded 3,517 total COVID-19 cases so far, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 1,336 of those cases are active, an increase of 102 from Saturday.

Officials say 34 South Dakotans have died from the disease, though that number remained unchanged Sunday.

Current hospitalizations again remained steady Sunday, dropping by two to 77.

An additional 22 people recovered from the disease, bringing that total to 2,147.

Positive cases have risen significantly in the past few days, but officials say that is due in large part to a mass testing event involving employees at Smithfield Foods. Over 3,600 workers and their families were tested last week as the plant began reopening. It was shuttered last month due to. a major outbreak.

