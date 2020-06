Health officials say total known COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have surpassed 5,000, though active cases dropped slightly Monday.

No new deaths were reported, as the state's total remained at 62.

The state recorded 41 new cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 5,034. Active cases dropped by 25 to 1,069 due to 66 additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 87.

The state processed 1,533 tests Monday, under three percent of which came back positive.

