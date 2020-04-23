5 residents, 3 employees at Touchmark at All Saints test positive for COVID-19

Five residents, three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Touchmark at All Saints assisted living facility in Sioux Falls.

Touchmark says they are in the process of testing all residents and team members. So far, 90% of the 360 individuals who either live or work at Touchmark have been tested.

Touchmark says a majority of the positive cases are not exhibiting signs or symptoms. They say all residents have been provided masks and are wearing and are remaining in their homes.

Touchmark says they are in constant contact with the Department of Health as well as nationally recognized infection control specialist Pat Preston, who has consulted with Touchmark for nearly 20 years.

"Though this is a challenging situation, the spirits of residents and staff alike remain positive. The staff, especially, are doing a phenomenal job and are focused on supporting residents and each other as we all continue to share Touchmark’s values," Touchmark said in a press release Thursday.

