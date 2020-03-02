Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Abby Vanden Berge

Senior year in high school can be overwhelming.

"There's a lot of new things, and all of the decisions you have to make senior year; you have to figure out college, figure out a degree, figure out how you're going to pay for college," Abby Vanden Berge said. She is a senior at Platte-Geddes High School.

But it's also an exciting time to look back on what you've accomplished.

"She's not just academics. She's in our band. She's in our choir. She's in our plays. She's in sports," Sadie Hanson said, who is the lead district counselor at Platte-Geddes School District.

Vanden Berge is ready to pass on what helped her succeed to the younger students.

"Push yourself to do as much as you can in high school. I know that can be really stressful, but if you focus on the things that you love to do, that's what makes high school so much fun and what leads you to the friends and the people that you're going to take with you for the rest of your life," Vanden Berge said.

Hanson said Vanden Berge has really made an impact at the school.

"She's a really quiet leader, and I appreciate that in school. She's one of those go-to kids if you need something done," Hanson said.

Vanden Berge wants to pursue a degree in psychology but isn't sure exactly where yet.

For being named a Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Vanden Berge received a $250 scholarship from Charles Mix Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.