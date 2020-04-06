Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Cassidy Sayler

The extracurricular activities like FFA, band, and cheerleading while earning a 4.13 GPA is finally paying off for Cassidy Sayler.

"Sometimes you don't always get to see it pay off right away. But now that it's senior year, I've seen all that hard work really help me in the long run and open more doors for me as I'm applying for scholarships and colleges and things like that," Sayler said.

She's taking college courses, like anatomy, her senior year of high school. It's helping her learn how to manage her time and create good study habits.

"She has phenomenal grades, but it's a full package," Amy Smith said. Smith is an english teacher at Viborg-Hurley High School.

Sayler said teachers like Smith have helped her out of her comfort zone.

"Having a student that is very motivated to work hard, Cassidy is not happy with mediocre, even if it's a small daily assignment all the way to large projects, she is going to work her hardest to produce the best work she possibly can," Smith said.

That's helped her get into USD to study kinesiology and sport management. She eventually wants to go to physical therapy school.

"I really have a passion for helping people. I really find fitness to be interesting, especially how the body responds to it and how it can help the body," Sayler said.

She knows this is the right career path because she's been shadowing a therapist at the hospital in Viborg. It will be several years of schooling but Sayler said it will be worth it.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Sayler receives a $250 scholarship from Southeastern Electric Coop, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.