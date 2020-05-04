Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Donovan Kreul

Donovan Kreul is a senior at Brookings High School. He's involved in as many music groups possible because of the community. He's also president of the National Honor Society.

He said he's going to miss the Brookings community after he graduates, particularly his friends and teachers. Kreul will attend Yale University in the fall. He's undecided on what he will study, but he said he's thinking about math or physics.

"I was actually very fortunate to be part of this program called QuestBridge. And what they do is they take low-income students and they try and match them up with top-tier universities, and in doing so, they give a very generous scholarship to allow these students to attend these universities. So Yale University was on my list, and they were the one I matched with. So I'm very grateful, very fortunate," Kreul said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Kreul receives a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.