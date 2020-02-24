Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Grace Konechne

Grace Konechne is involved in sports, choir, student council, and band all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA at White Lake High School. One of her teachers said being involved in that much is beneficial for her.

"I think she's somebody who needs the challenges and does better when she has more challenges in front of her," Jimmy Reed said. Reed is the music and band teacher for grades K through 12 in White Lake.

Konechne said she does so much because of her older siblings.

"They always told me that you have to push hard to get what you want, and they always kind of guided me along the way too. They answered my questions I had about school, and I always wanted to kind of grow up and be like them, and they were always kind of good role models for me throughout the years," she said.

Now she's that role model for the younger students.

"She's able to see what is needed, does it, oftentimes without even being asked to do it," Reed said. "Her doing everything that she does at the level she does shows the younger kids that it's all possible to do that and to do it well."

It's because of the hard work that she puts in that she succeeds. Konechne said it's also because of her teachers.

"It's nice to have the guidance of the teachers here, and they all look out for me and my best interests," she said.

They'll continue to look out for her as she goes to South Dakota State University to study data science and mathematics.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Konechne receives a $250 scholarship from Central Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.