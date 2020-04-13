Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Grant Johnson

Grant Johnson is a senior at Sully Buttes High School in Onida, SD. He said it's a bummer to end senior year in the middle of a pandemic, but he's just trying to make the most of it. Vanessa Gomez spoke with him via Zoom for this story since students aren't physically going to school for the rest of the year.

Credit: Captured Moments by Bailey M.

Johnson is looking towards the future, which includes going to South Dakota State University. He plans to major in business economics, but he's not sure if he will stick with it. He's thought about starting his own gym some day or studying to be an athletic trainer because he said he's really into fitness.

Johnson said he will miss his classmates and teachers the most after he graduates.

"I've grown up with most of my teachers and all of my fellow students, and now I'm leaving most of them. And I didn't just hang out with my class age. There were people above me, below me and some of them I might not ever see again," he said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Johnson received a $250 scholarship from Oahe Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.