This week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Josh Lehman, is involved in band, plays, newspaper, and football while maintaining a 4.0 GPA at Elk Point-Jefferson High School. He has a bright future ahead studying engineering at the University of Notre Dame. Lehman received the ROTC scholarship, which pays for his tuition for four years.

"I just want to serve the country. It's something I'm really passionate about. And then engineering, I'm just always, I just always really enjoyed electronics, stuff like that, messing with circuit boards," he said.

It's taken a lot of hard work to get to this point. He said he received a 34 out of 36 on his ACT. But he doesn't plan to just sit back and relax now.

"Going to Notre Dame isn't the end goal. It's constant striving to be the best person I can be," Lehman said.

His teachers said he's already a great student.

"He can kind of bring that next level to the classroom, and yeah, he's absolutely going to be missed. His work ethic is going to be missed, his jokes, just him being around. He's a great kid to have around," Jake Terry said. Terry is a physics and computers teacher at Elk Point-Jefferson High School.

"You're never done learning, and there's never a final step. And so always moving forward, with the thought that each day, I'm getting better and better. That's the goal," Lehman said.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Lehman receives a $250 scholarship from Union County Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.