Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Maci Kasuske

Maci Kasuske is a senior at Wilmot High School, who is involved in every sport possible while maintaining a 4.04 GPA. She said one thing she's going to miss at Wilmot High School is the teachers. Kasuske said the teachers and counselors have helped her get to where she's at today.

They also helped her think about her future and what she wants to pursue as a career. Kasuske will attend Dakota State University in the fall to major in cyber operations.

"I had no idea what I was going to do, but then the teachers kind of were like, oh you can try looking into this stuff or you can try going here," Kasuske said. "And so they really helped me decide on a major and where to go."

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Kasuske receives a $250 scholarship from Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.