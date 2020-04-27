Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Rachael Cutshaw

Rachael Cutshaw is a senior at Deuel High School, who tries to stay positive in life, especially at a time like right now.

She wishes she would have known her senior year would end like this during the pandemic because she said she would have taken less for granted in the first semester of senior year.

"We would have probably been more involved and more willing to spend time with each other, you know? Be more excited last semester because this semester we were starting to get more ramped up because we were getting to the end of senior year. And then when this happened, it was just unexpected," Cutshaw said.

Her goals are what keep her motivated. She plans to go to Mitchell Technical Institute in the fall for the radiologic technologist program. She wants to get her bachelor's degree in radiologic technology, then go on to be a radiation therapist.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Cutshaw receives a $250 scholarship from H-D Electric Cooperative, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.