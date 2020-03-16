Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sam Ward

Sam Ward is a senior at Vermillion High School, who is involved in several sports and different organizations. He is leaving his mark at the school.

"He's mature. He's a kind person to all of his classmates, and he's a great role model for all the kids in the school," Gretchen Scoblic said. She is an english teacher at Vermillion High School.

She said he gives it his all in school.

"He works hard at everything. He studies hard, and he wants to know. He's got a thirst for knowledge and that will get him far in life," Scoblic said.

Ward said it's teachers like Scoblic who challenge him.

"They also help me. They know that if I get my stuff done, and as long as I keep my composure and don't freak out over anything, then I'll be able to get stuff done, and that will help me through everything," Ward said.

His classmates have also helped him through school.

"I feel like they will always help me, and there's someone always there for me," Ward said.

He's there for so many kids as well through the Peer Helper Program. He volunteers to help the younger students in the district.

"I hope that when I leave, I leave a good footprint as a role model and as a person that people can look up to or even if they still have questions, even when I'm in Manhattan, Kansas, they can still ask me anything," Ward said.

He mentioned Manhattan, KS because he plans on studying engineering at Kansas State University.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Ward receives a $250 scholarship from Clay-Union Electric Corporation, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.