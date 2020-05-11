Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Year

The Scholar of the Week program is a partnership between Dakota News Now and our region's local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives that honors accomplished high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community.

Each week throughout the school year, the region's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives select a Scholar of the Week who sets an example of hard work and high academic standards. the weekly winners are featured on Dakota News Now and each student receives a $250 award from their local electric co-op.

Each spring, the region's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives host the Scholar of the Year banquet to honor the year's weekly award recipients.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to cancel this year's banquet. At that yearly banquet, Touchstone Energy representatives draw for the winners of one, $1,000 scholarship and two $500 scholarships from among the year's weekly award recipients.

This year, our team got the honor of announcing three scholarship winners.

2e did the drawing earlier Monday, Callie Frei is the winner of the first $500 scholarship. Callie is a senior at Wagner High School. Wagner is located in the service territory of Charles Mix Electric Association.

Grace Nelson is our second $500 scholarship winner. She is a senior at Madison High School. Madison is located in the Sioux Valley Energy district service territory

The winner of the $1,000 scholarship is Ashlin Deboer. Ashlin is a senior at Corsica-Stickney High School, located in the Douglas Electric Cooperative territory.

Touchstone Energy is a network of over 720 electric cooperatives from around the country including the electric cooperatives in our region.

Since the Scholar of the Week program began, more than $85,000 in scholarships has been awarded to more than 560 students.

Congratulations again to the winners and we wish all of this year's scholars the best in your future endeavors.