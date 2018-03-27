Advertisement

Tour the new Washington News Bureau

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Mar. 27, 2018 at 10:46 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our Washington News Bureau is busier than ever — working on hyper-local stories from our nation’s capital that you’ll see only on Gray Television stations.

But it’s not just the news cycle keeping them busy. For the past several months, they’ve been designing and building a new newsroom and studio.

The new bureau is just blocks from the Capitol building. It will allow our DC-based team to deliver news faster, easier, and more creatively.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro takes us on a tour.

Copyright 2018 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Irish musician makes virtual visit

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Levitt at the Falls organizers are preparing a live interview with singer and songwriter Ryan McMullan on Facebook Live.

News

73 additional positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
73 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
South Dakota lakes experience dense blue-green algae blooms

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

Latest News

News

School bus driver shortage amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Miranda Paige
School Bus Inc. in Sioux Falls is experiencing one of their biggest bus driver shortages due to the pandemic.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

National

Iowa meth kingpin is 3rd executed by US government this week

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

News

Sioux Falls pastor discusses new book

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
Pastor Adam Weber of Embrace Church in Sioux Falls spoke with Carleen Wild on Dakota News Now about his book, Love Has a Name.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Shingles vaccine can keep painful rash from occurring

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"So it's caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and it lives in somebody's nerve root and for whatever reason, it gets activated," said Doctor McElroy.

News

Study ranks Sioux Falls among least-stressed cities in country

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new study by the consumer finance company WalletHub ranked Sioux Falls as one of the least-stressed cities in the country.