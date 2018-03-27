Tour the new Washington News Bureau

Our Washington News Bureau is busier than ever — working on hyper-local stories from our nation’s capital that you’ll see only on Gray Television stations.

But it’s not just the news cycle keeping them busy. For the past several months, they’ve been designing and building a new newsroom and studio.

The new bureau is just blocks from the Capitol building. It will allow our DC-based team to deliver news faster, easier, and more creatively.

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro takes us on a tour.

