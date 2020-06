The Trail of Governors statue unveiling ceremony, originally planned for June 12, 2020, will now take place in June of 2021 at the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Life size bronze statues of former Governors Sheldon, Crawford, and Gunderson are set to be revealed at the ceremony.

For more information about the event, you can visit https://www.trailofgovernors.com/.