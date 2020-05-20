Trail of Governors statue unveiling postponed due to COVID-19

The Trail of Governors statue unveiling ceremony planned for next month in Pierre has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation Board planned to unveil life-size bronze statues honoring Govs. Charles Sheldon (2nd), Coe Crawford (6th) and Carl Gunderson (11th), Dakota Radio Group reports.

The ceremony has been scheduled for June 12. Foundation board president Rick Jensen says they’ll announce a new date once the board believes it’s safe to gather and celebrate. He says the Foundation is still looking for sponsorships for this year’s statues.

More information about the trail is available at TrailofGovernors.com.