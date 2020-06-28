Train derailed in Brule County

A Dakota Southern Railway Train derailed about six miles west of Kimball in Brule County hauling grain on the way to the west coast.

There were no injuries and the train was not hauling hazardous materials.

Five rail cars derailed in the accident and the track also sustained damage.

Dakota Southern Railway administrators are in the process of arranging cleanup operations.

356th Avenue in Brule County will remain closed until the cars are recovered and the track repaired crossing the roadway.