There are more than 100 languages spoken in Sioux Falls. Making sure those people have the information needed during this coronavirus pandemic is important.

Dakota News Now is partnering with the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls to help provide information about COVID-19 for different nationalities.

Dakota News Now has recorded information about COVID-19 in 10 different languages. You can find links to those videos and text below.



