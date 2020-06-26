Tribal health board: Native Americans hit hard by COVID-19

Native American people are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, accounting for over half of the confirmed cases in one South Dakota county.

The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board says the data they released is a warning for Native Americans and shows that authorities need to do more to stop the spread of the virus.

Tribal leaders have long been concerned that the coronavirus could decimate their members.

The Rapid City Journal reports that data from two large Rapid City healthcare providers reveals that 53% of people with confirmed cases in Pennington County are tribal members.

