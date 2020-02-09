Trump budget to face skepticism, be overwhelmed by politics

President Donald Trump is preparing a $4.8 trillion budget plan that rehashes previously rejected spending cuts while leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget plan, to be released Monday, seeks to wrestle trillion-dollar-plus deficits into balance after 15 years.

It isn’t likely to generate a serious Washington dialogue about what to do, if anything this election year, about entrenched fiscal problems that have deficits surging despite a healthy economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “once again the president is showing just how little he values the good health, financial security and well-being of hard-working American families.”

It’s being released on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, a move that minimizes attention.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.