Trump says he got a 'very nice call' from Minnesota governor

President Donald Trump said he got a “very nice call” from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Monday.

Walz tried calling Trump on Friday, but couldn’t get through at the time to the president or the vice president.

Walz placed that call after Trump tweeted in support of a protest outside the governor’s residence against Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The president’s tone was different in a tweet Monday. He said: “We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast.” Walz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

