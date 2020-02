Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses sold alcohol to people under age 21 in a recent check in the northeast part of the city.

Police say they checked 28 businesses in Tuesday's alcohol compliance check. Of those, two sold alcohol to people under 21:

J&K Kwik Shop at 1200 E. 10th Street

Smokin' Deals at 1604 E. 10th Street

Clerks at both businesses were cited.

Police say they perform random tests like this to protect young people in the community.