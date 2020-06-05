Two Sioux Falls men arrested in meth bust during traffic stop

Two Sioux Falls men are behind bars after one of them fled from police during a traffic stop resulting in a drug bust, police say.

Police stopped the vehicle at the 400 block of S. Phillips avenue at around 3 pm Thursday for a traffic stop. Police say the passenger, 26-year-old Seth Tyler Spielmann, fled from them and threw a 31g bag of meth. The driver, 43-year-old Adrian Maurice Moore, stayed with the vehicle.

Police seized 35.6g of meth overall and some marijuana.

Spielmann and Moore were arrested on distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and paraphernalia charges. Moore was also on parole. Spielmann was also charged with fleeing police.