Minnesota rushes to add new hospital beds for COVID-19 surge

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m.

Officials are scrambling to set up 2,750 new hospital beds across Minnesota for the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases.

It’s part of Gov. Tim Walz’s promise not to waste the time he’s trying to buy with his stay-at-home order to allow the health system to gear up.

The state projects a peak in hospitalizations between mid-May and mid-June. A team is identifying potential alternate care sites that could be converted into temporary hospitals for noncritical patients.

Minnesota reported two new deaths Tuesday, raising its toll to 12. The state had 629 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, up 53 from Monday.

_________

The coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota continued to track upward Tuesday with dozens of new confirmed cases and additional deaths.

The state Department of Health said 12 people have died from COVID-19 complications, up by two deaths since Monday's toll.

The state has 629 confirmed cases Tuesday, up 53 from Monday.

Those who have died ranged in age from 58 to 95. Health officials say 56 people remained in the hospital, with 26 patients in the intensive care unit. Those with confirmed cases range in age from 5 months to 104 years old.

