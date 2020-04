Two people have been arrested in connection with an apartment arson on Thursday.

Police say a fire was discovered in the hallway of an apartment building in the 700 block of West Rice Street.

Police determined an accelerant was used on the floor and an apartment door was lit on fire.

Through the investigation, police were able to locate two suspects.

33-year-old Joseph Janis and 29-year-old Antoinette Warren were arrested on first-degree arson.